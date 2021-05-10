Immigration Attorney Office Opens in Tifton, GA, headed by Amna Shirazi

TIFTON, Ga., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amna Shirazi, an award-winning Atlanta immigration lawyer who practices in immigration court, opened an office in Tifton at the beginning of March. Shirazi owns and runs an existing, successful law office in Atlanta, Shirazi Immigration Law, and is expanding her office to the city of Tifton, in order to serve a region (South Georgia) she believes to be underserved when it comes to immigration law.

Amna Shirazi's goal for the new branch is to bring the five-star attorney experience of Shirazi Law to the more rural areas of South Georgia.

The new law office will double as a resource center for its local community. Community members will be able to use the new office's technology, including printers, scanners, and computers, to complete important documentation pertaining to their immigration case. The resource center will be open each weekday (Monday – Friday) from 8am-5pm by appointment only and is staffed by a bi-lingual English and Spanish office manager.

Shirazi has dedicated her career to focusing on immigration cases and specifically family-based and immigration court cases for the past 20 years. The firm's goal is to provide their clients with energetic, effective, and aggressive representation in all areas of U. S. immigration law. Shirazi's representation includes deportation defense, naturalization, political asylum, federal litigation, as well as family and employment-based petitions.

Shirazi comments that immigrants she will serve "almost always have only one time to get it right." She goes on to encourage anyone facing immigration court to talk with at least three attorneys that only focus on immigration prior to hiring their lawyer.

Amna Shirazi, a first generation American, grew up in Atlanta, Georgia. She attended Georgia State University College of Law for her J.D. and Emory University School of Law for her LLM. Shirazi, a 2016 Leadership Georgia alumni, has been awarded several peer reviewed and prestigious awards for her outstanding work in immigration, the Fulton County Daily Report "Rising Star" award, Georgia Trend Magazine's 40 under 40, Super Lawyers and Georgia Trend Magazine's Legal Elite.

To learn more, visit https://shirazilaw.com/. To make an appointment at the resource center, please call ahead at (229) 520-8875. The Tifton office is located in historic downtown Tifton at 402 N Park Ave., Tifton, GA 31794 and is open to the whole South Georgia community.

Media contact: 404-523-3611

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immigration-attorney-office-opens-in-tifton-ga-headed-by-amna-shirazi-301287738.html

SOURCE Shirazi Immigration Law