18.11.2020 18:19:00

Immersive Wisdom to Drive Robot Dogs in 3D for Air Force Base of the Future

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immersive Wisdom, Inc., provider of a game-changing real-time geospatial collaboration software platform, announced that it had been selected to provide a 3D Virtual Operations Center for the Air Force Base of the Future.

An unmanned ground vehicle is tested at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020. Tyndall AFB is one of the first military bases to implement the semi-autonomous UGV’s into their defense regiment, integrated with Immersive Wisdom's 3D Virtual Operations Center. The “computerized canines” will aid in reconnaissance and enhanced security patrolling operations across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

Immersive Wisdom to Drive Robot Dogs in 3D for Air Force Base of the Future

Immersive Wisdom's software will allow Air Force personnel, whether on their desktops, touch tablets, or in Virtual Reality, to collaborate and act in real-time in a 3D Virtual Ops Center containing live digital twins, maps, as well as real-time video streams and sensor feeds.

Tyndall will be one of the first Air Force bases to implement semi-autonomous robot dogs into their patrolling regiment, integrated with Immersive Wisdom's 3D Virtual Ops Center. These computerized canines demonstrated their abilities Nov. 10 at an event attended by Maj. Gen. Tom Wilcox, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, and leadership from the 325th Fighter Wing and the Tyndall Program Management Office. This effort builds on Immersive Wisdom's successes at the Air Force's Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) OnRamps #1 and #2, where these integrated capabilities were first demonstrated.

"We are very excited," said Maj. Jordan Criss, 325th Security Forces Squadron commander. "We are the first unit within the Department of Defense to use this technology for enhanced security patrolling operations."

"We will be able to drive them via (Immersive Wisdom in) a virtual reality headset within our Base Defense Operations Center," said Criss. "We will be able to see exactly what the robot dog is detecting through its mobile camera and sensor platform if desired, we will also be able to issue verbal commands to a person or people through a radio attached to the dogs."

"Immersive Wisdom is proud to deliver this enhanced security capability to the 325th Fighter Wing and all the men and women who live and work on Tyndall Air Force Base," said Brian Behling, Vice President of Government for Immersive Wisdom. "This combination of technologies – Immersive Wisdom's virtual C2 shepherding Ghost Robotics' semi-autonomous canine units – will revolutionize base defense as we know it."

About Immersive Wisdom

Immersive Wisdom Inc., based in Boca Raton, Florida, is the creator of the Immersive Wisdom platform, a leading software product for real-time 3D geospatial collaboration across Virtual Reality, desktops, touch tablets, as well as Mixed/Augmented Reality. Immersive Wisdom's software is available for diverse industries, including Government, Energy (incl. Oil & Gas), Transportation/Logistics, and Telecommunications. Additional information on Immersive Wisdom's other successes, including our work with the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, can be found under the News section at www.immersivewisdom.com. Immersive Wisdom is an In-Q-Tel portfolio company.

The Immersive Wisdom trademark is the exclusive property of Immersive Wisdom, Inc. and is registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other Immersive Wisdom trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2020 Immersive Wisdom, Inc.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Brian Behling
VP, Government
Immersive Wisdom Inc.
202.355.4425
brian@immersivewisdom.com
http://www.immersivewisdom.com

Immersive Wisdom wins major AFWERX Air Force Contract for its Real-Time Geospatial Collaboration Software (PRNewsfoto/Immersive Wisdom Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immersive-wisdom-to-drive-robot-dogs-in-3d-for-air-force-base-of-the-future-301176247.html

SOURCE Immersive Wisdom Inc.

