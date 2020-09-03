Immersive Wisdom teams with Vricon on JADC2 solutions

BOCA RATON, Fla. and MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immersive Wisdom, Inc., and Vricon, a Maxar company, are pleased to announce their partnership. This partnership provides customers with a combined 3D geospatial solution for Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2), mission planning, targeting, and mission command.

"Vricon's highly accurate 3D data coupled with Immersive Wisdom's remote geospatial collaborative software platform enables military operations to be planned and conducted in real time across distributed users and complex joint environments," said Isaac Zaworski, senior director of synthetic environments and automation, for Vricon. "We are extremely excited to work with Immersive Wisdom to shape the future of our customers' missions."

It is Vricon's mission to build The Globe in 3D by producing photorealistic 3D products and elevation models of Earth, with 0.5-meter resolution. Vricon's automated process uses a massive archive of industry-best commercial satellite imagery and does not require ground control points. Immersive Wisdom, a provider of a game-changing real-time geospatial collaboration platform, natively supports Vricon data within its software platform. Enabling multiple users to be physically anywhere while being in sync via the same virtual space—containing shared live 3D maps, video feeds, and real-time information from any available source—is critical for future mission success.

"The combination of Immersive Wisdom's software platform and Vricon's 3D data provides significant advantages for our customers," said Mike Appelbaum, CEO of Immersive Wisdom. "By allowing multiple distributed users to plan and execute missions from the same 3D space with high-fidelity Vricon data, we are dramatically compressing the OODA (Observe-Orient-Decide-Act) loop."

About Immersive Wisdom

Immersive Wisdom Inc., based in Boca Raton, Florida, is the creator of the Immersive Wisdom platform, a leading software product for real-time 3D geospatial collaboration across Virtual Reality, desktops, touch tablets, as well as Mixed/Augmented Reality. Immersive Wisdom's software is available for diverse industries, including Government, Energy (incl. Oil & Gas), Transportation/Logistics, and Telecommunications. Additional information on Immersive Wisdom's other successes, including our work with the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, can be found under the News section at www.immersivewisdom.com . Immersive Wisdom is an In-Q-Tel portfolio company.

About Vricon

Vricon, a Maxar company, serves the global professional geospatial market with world-leading 3D geodata and software solutions. Vricon is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. For further information, visit www.vricon.com.

The Immersive Wisdom trademark is the exclusive property of Immersive Wisdom, Inc. and is registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other Immersive Wisdom trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2020 Immersive Wisdom, Inc.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Brian Behling

VP, Government

Immersive Wisdom Inc.

202.355.4425

brian@immersivewisdom.com

http://www.immersivewisdom.com

Vricon media contact

Craig Brower

+1 (757) 251-0291

info@vricon.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immersive-wisdom-teams-with-vricon-on-jadc2-solutions-301123442.html

SOURCE Immersive Wisdom Inc.