03.09.2020 02:00:00

Immersive Wisdom teams with Vricon on JADC2 solutions

BOCA RATON, Fla. and MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immersive Wisdom, Inc., and Vricon, a Maxar company, are pleased to announce their partnership. This partnership provides customers with a combined 3D geospatial solution for Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2), mission planning, targeting, and mission command.

Immersive Wisdom and Vricon enhance military operations by coupling a remote geospatial collaboration software platform with highly accurate 3D data.

"Vricon's highly accurate 3D data coupled with Immersive Wisdom's remote geospatial collaborative software platform enables military operations to be planned and conducted in real time across distributed users and complex joint environments," said Isaac Zaworski, senior director of synthetic environments and automation, for Vricon. "We are extremely excited to work with Immersive Wisdom to shape the future of our customers' missions."

It is Vricon's mission to build The Globe in 3D by producing photorealistic 3D products and elevation models of Earth, with 0.5-meter resolution. Vricon's automated process uses a massive archive of industry-best commercial satellite imagery and does not require ground control points. Immersive Wisdom, a provider of a game-changing real-time geospatial collaboration platform, natively supports Vricon data within its software platform. Enabling multiple users to be physically anywhere while being in sync via the same virtual space—containing shared live 3D maps, video feeds, and real-time information from any available source—is critical for future mission success.

"The combination of Immersive Wisdom's software platform and Vricon's 3D data provides significant advantages for our customers," said Mike Appelbaum, CEO of Immersive Wisdom. "By allowing multiple distributed users to plan and execute missions from the same 3D space with high-fidelity Vricon data, we are dramatically compressing the OODA (Observe-Orient-Decide-Act) loop."

About Immersive Wisdom

Immersive Wisdom Inc., based in Boca Raton, Florida, is the creator of the Immersive Wisdom platform, a leading software product for real-time 3D geospatial collaboration across Virtual Reality, desktops, touch tablets, as well as Mixed/Augmented Reality. Immersive Wisdom's software is available for diverse industries, including Government, Energy (incl. Oil & Gas), Transportation/Logistics, and Telecommunications. Additional information on Immersive Wisdom's other successes, including our work with the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, can be found under the News section at www.immersivewisdom.com. Immersive Wisdom is an In-Q-Tel portfolio company.

About Vricon
Vricon, a Maxar company, serves the global professional geospatial market with world-leading 3D geodata and software solutions. Vricon is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. For further information, visit www.vricon.com.

The Immersive Wisdom trademark is the exclusive property of Immersive Wisdom, Inc. and is registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other Immersive Wisdom trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2020 Immersive Wisdom, Inc.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Brian Behling

VP, Government

Immersive Wisdom Inc.

202.355.4425

brian@immersivewisdom.com

http://www.immersivewisdom.com

 

Vricon media contact
Craig Brower
+1 (757) 251-0291
info@vricon.com

Real-time geospatial collaboration and intelligence across Virtual and Augmented Reality (PRNewsfoto/Immersive Wisdom Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immersive-wisdom-teams-with-vricon-on-jadc2-solutions-301123442.html

SOURCE Immersive Wisdom Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 328.10
3.18 %
Lonza Grp 568.40
2.82 %
Alcon 52.80
2.52 %
The Swatch Grp 196.20
2.51 %
CieFinRichemont 61.94
2.38 %
Swiss Life Hldg 373.00
0.97 %
CS Group 10.00
0.93 %
ABB 23.39
0.86 %
LafargeHolcim 43.44
0.81 %
Adecco Group 47.70
0.08 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

02.09.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
02.09.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
02.09.20
NASDAQ 100-S&P 500 Volatility Ratio at Peak Levels
02.09.20
SMI beendet negativen Trend
01.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, Logitech International SA, Idorsia Ltd
28.08.20
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé will Aimmune Therapeutics kaufen - Nestlé-Aktie leichter - Aimmune Therapeutics +170 Prozent
Darum steigt der Euro zum US-Dollar und Franken
15 Aktien: Wo unter einer bestimmten Bedingung ein Bullenmodus in den Startlöchern steht
Wall Street beendet Handel höher -- SMI und DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Zuschlägen -- Nikkei schlussendlich im Plus -- Chinas Börsen schliessen tiefer
Weshalb der Euro seine Gewinne nicht halten kann -- Franken gestützt
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla auf Höhenflug
Alstom, Siemens und Stadler weiter im Rennen um neue Triebzüge - Aktien in Rot
Wall Street beendet den Handel im Plus -- SMI legt schlussendlich zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen wenig bewegt
Wie die US-Präsidentschaftswahl ausgehen und welche Folgen das Ergebnis haben könnte
Roche-Aktie fester: Roche will Corona-Schnelltest noch im September herausbringen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street beendet Handel höher -- SMI und DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Zuschlägen -- Nikkei schlussendlich im Plus -- Chinas Börsen schliessen tiefer
An der Wall Street dominierten am Mittwoch die Bullen. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Mittwoch klar nach oben. An den Börsen in Fernost herrschten zur Wochenmitte uneinheitliche Tendenzen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB