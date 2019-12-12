Immersion to Demonstrate Large-Scale Automotive Touchscreen with Haptics at CES

At CES 2020, Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR), the leading developer and licensor of touch feedback technology, will demonstrate a 15-inch haptic touchscreen designed for the future automotive center console. It will also show haptics in a touchpad implementation to replace mechanical buttons and create textures on flat surfaces.

Why

The power of touch continues to transform human-machine interfaces. As haptic technology increases the safety and usability of touch surfaces in cars, opportunities to use haptics across the automotive interface are growing. This reduces cost, increases design flexibility, and makes it easier for users to use advanced features.

What

Immersion’s demo of in-vehicle haptics features new Active Sensing Technology, an algorithmic approach to controlling actuators to increase haptic preciseness and vibration range. This will enable more use cases across the increasingly larger center console, introducing textures, button replications, dials, and other haptic capabilities not available in current implementations.

Where

Immersion will be in meeting room #MP25579 in South Hall 2, Meeting Place. To see the automotive demo, as well as other use cases for haptics, please contact: lquach@immersion.com.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company provides technology solutions for creating immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users’ sense of touch. Immersion's technology has been adopted in more than 3 billion digital devices, and provides haptics in mobile, automotive, gaming, medical and consumer electronics products. Immersion is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

