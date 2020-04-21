IMImobile offers free eClinic software amid pandemic

Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust implements video consultation software in response to COVID-19 crisis

LONDON, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cloud communications software and solutions provider IMImobile PLC , today announces that its healthcare division, Healthcare Communications , has launched its eClinic software to NHS trusts for free for a year. The video consultation software allows for patients to see their clinicians via online consultations, from the comfort and safety of their own homes. This means that regular health checks and medical reporting can continue even if patients or healthcare professionals are self-isolating.



Kenny Bloxham, Managing Director at Healthcare Communications, says: "We all need to support the NHS through this crisis; by switching as many appointments to virtual as possible, we can ensure services are not overwhelmed in the future. The eClinic solution is clinician led, so patients don’t spend lengthy periods in ‘virtual’ waiting rooms – instead, clinicians can immediately connect with their patient. It can be rolled out at scale across hospitals and GPs within days, and looking to the longer term, represents a sustainable way to redesign the patient pathway for the future.”

eClinic also allows clinicians to collaborate and exchange medical opinion, through clinician-to-clinician support and consultation features, meaning communications between colleagues can be maintained and kept private, despite the professional distances created by the coronavirus pandemic. The eClinic video consultation platform enables clinicians to convert entire clinic lists to virtual appointments. Healthcare workers can also use the platform to immediately assess urgent patients who cannot attend in person. Not only is this kind of IT implementation crucial during the coronavirus outbreak, but digitally transforming patient care will improve overall efficiency for NHS trusts.

Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust have implemented the software in response to COVID-19 and now have 40 clinicians set up to use the system. Dr Muhammad Javed, Consultant Paediatrician and CCIO at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, said: "We have always felt that a significant number of our patients do not actually need to come to the clinic. During the current pandemic, having a service like eClinic has become a necessity. The clinicians are able to tailor the consultation to patient's needs, which has resulted in improved clinician satisfaction and hopefully will result in improved patient satisfaction as well.”

"The clinicians feel that the ability to provide clear instructions to the patient by in-consultation text chat and transferring information leaflets using the file transfer facility makes this consultation mode safer. The ability to share the screen to show the patients their x-rays, etc., has also proved to be invaluable."

Dr James Halpern, Consultant Dermatologist at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, added: "As a Dermatology service, we need to urgently see patients with suspected skin cancers, yet, at the same time, many of these patients are elderly and need to self-isolate in order to protect themselves from infection. On the first day of using this software, we were able to triage 23 urgent cancer patients in their own homes and identify nine cases, including two nursing home residents who we were able to reassure. Those nine elderly, high risk patients are now able to avoid the risks of catching coronavirus by visiting the hospital.”

The COVID-19 crisis had put considerable stain on the world’s healthcare systems when it comes to dealing with a pandemic situation and emergencies that result from non-pandemic circumstances. By implementing video consultation software such as eClinic, hospitals can forge a more efficient and effective healthcare system, which is digitally viable and ultimately safer for its patients.

About IMImobile PLC

IMImobile is a communications software provider whose solutions enable enterprises to automate digital customer communications and interactions to improve customer experience and reduce operating costs.

IMImobile's enterprise cloud communications software platform orchestrates customer interactions, connecting existing business systems with digital communications channels. Organisations that trust us to deliver smarter digital customer engagement include Hermes, Centrica, AA, O2, EE, BT, Vauxhall, Vodafone, MTN, three of the major retail banks in the UK and public-sector organisations globally.

IMImobile is headquartered in London with offices across the UK, Hyderabad, Toronto, Florida, Dubai and Johannesburg and has over 1,100 employees worldwide. IMImobile is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market with the TIDM code IMO.

About Healthcare Communications (An IMImobile Company)

Healthcare Communications is the leading provider of patient communication services in the UK healthcare market – working with more than 350 hospitals and delivering 100 million secure patient communications a year. It supports digitally-driven, patient-led NHS communications that improve engagement, boost appointment attendances and increase patient satisfaction levels.

The e-clinic software is integrated with their partner – Intouch with Health, who provide patient flow solutions to over 50 NHS trusts.