IMG GlobalSecur Announces New Interview Series by Faith Kohler on International Travel Security Apps and Issues

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IMG GlobalSecur, a leading international travel security consulting firm at http://www.theimg.com/, is proud to announce a new series on international travel security, focusing on interviews by guest blogger, Faith Kohler. A licensed attorney, Faith is a former federal agent with a background in financial crimes, fraud, narcotics trafficking and violent crimes. The series will focus on questions and answers with industry experts on topics such as how to stay safe as a woman while traveling, features to look for in travel security apps, and the advantages of itinerary management for employees among other planned topics.

"No single person has all the knowledge in the fast-moving area of international travel security," explained Chris Hagon, CEO of IMG GlobalSecur. "We plan to kick off our interview series in 2020 on our blog, and Faith will find the best-in-class experts on topics relating to travel security abroad."

The company already maintains three vibrant blogs on issues relating to international travel security issues. The first can be found at http://www.theimg.com/blog/ and focuses on employee travel security issues. The second can be found at http://www.globalsecur.com/blog/ and focuses on issues concerning employee-employer relations with respect to travel, especially medical security issues. And the third can be found at https://www.fonetrac-go.com/blog/ and focuses on issues concerning travel safety and the emerging universe of travel safety apps.

OVERSEAS TRAVEL SECURITY: CONSULT AN EXPERT

Here is background to this release. The growth of global travel continues unabated, even as concerns over international travel security steadily increase. Terrorism is perhaps the first concern that comes to mind when thinking about international travel security, but more mundane issues such as the health and welfare of overseas employees are more common. Indeed, content in the new interview series may touch on issues such as the increasing tendency for employees to travel with their spouses and families, thus exacerbating security risks by providing more targets and more instances of security problems. Secondarily, the team of recognized international travel security experts at IMG GlobalSecur brings a new perspective to these issues including a kaleidoscopic view of security issues. Interested readers are urged to visit the blogs mentioned above and bookmark them in anticipation of this exciting new interview series.

ABOUT THE INCIDENT MANAGEMENT GROUP (IMG)

Incident Management Group is a leading international security consulting firm. Corporate or business organizations concerned about their need for robust travel security solutions can reach out to the IMG Group for assistance. The company's experts provide services such as executive, employee, VIP, and expatriate travel security, workplace safety, duty of care management, risk and threat assessments, workplace violence prevention, crisis management planning, supply chain security, and more.

