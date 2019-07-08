iMedX, Inc. Launches Industry Leading Analytics and Business Intelligence with Acquisition of Prevalent, Inc. and Axcension, Inc.

Combined Technology & Teams Will Provide Healthcare Clients Unparalleled Insight into Operations and Billing Functions

ATLANTA and KATY, Texas, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iMedX, Inc. (iMedX), an international leader in revenue cycle management, medical documentation, and health information solutions has successfully completed the acquisition of Prevalent, Inc. (Prevalent) and Axcension, Inc. (Axcension). Both Axcension and Prevalent are proven providers of cutting-edge healthcare analytics and revenue cycle management consulting services.

The acquisition of these organizations completes another phase of iMedX's ongoing global strategy to enhance healthcare technology and enable unparcelled insight into operations for healthcare facilities with the ultimate goal of improving patient care while also reducing costs.

Proprietary analytics technology from Prevalent, Axcension, and iMedX has been combined to create a never before seen business intelligence solution for healthcare providers, which allows for complete transparency and understanding across multiple systems.

"A comprehensive analytics platform will be a vital part of every provider's RCM workflow in the coming years, which is why these acquisitions are so important to us," said Christopher Foley, Chairman and CEO of iMedX. "Having thorough insight into billing operations will be a necessity as we continue to maximize reimbursement for our clients in an everchanging regulatory environment."

New iMedX Analytics will enable healthcare providers to make smarter decisions by giving them a streamlined system to explore all of their organization's data quickly. Through advanced rules and automated monitoring, billing problems or potential areas of improvement can be identified swiftly and resolved.

Existing iMedX products and services such as medical transcription, medical coding, coding education, and consulting projects will also utilize the enhanced analytics technology to ensure maximum efficiency and increased ROI for customers.

"These acquisitions bring together the brightest minds and technology to form one cohesive team dedicated to helping clients achieve their operational and financial goals," said Foley. "Our capabilities are more sweeping than ever before, and we can now reach a much broader set of healthcare clients and moreover achieve our goal of reducing costs and improving patient care across the United States."

ABOUT IMEDX

Founded in 2002, iMedX is an integrated medical document management and health information solutions company based in Atlanta, GA. Through its continuously growing technological capabilities, iMedX offers a full suite of high-value revenue cycle management solutions, including medical transcription, medical coding services, results-based consulting, education opportunities, and data analytics. For more information, visit iMedX online at imedx.com.

ABOUT PREVALENT

Prevalent enables healthcare providers to achieve financial excellence through data analytics, custom technology solutions, and revenue cycle management and recovery services.

Prevalent's robust technology features system automation that intelligently prioritizes accounts receivable activities optimize workflows and deliver actionable financial insights through elegant dashboards.

ABOUT AXCENSION

Axcension has proven track record of providing leading-edge analytics and developing customized technology solutions through working with Allstate, Unicef, the United Nations, and leading healthcare providers across the United States.

