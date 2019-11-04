+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.11.2019 18:00:00

IMCD to acquire South Korean based Whawon Pharm Co. Ltd.

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (November 4, 2019)IMCD N.V. ("IMCD” or "Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today announces that it signed an agreement to acquire 57% of the outstanding shares of South Korean based pharmaceutical ingredient distributor Whawon Pharm Co. Ltd. ("Whawon”).

Initially, IMCD will acquire 57% of the total share capital from the existing Whawon management, who will continue to lead the company. The remaining 43%, will be maintained by the management, for a period up to 5 years after closing.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Alibaba Group Hldg. / Amazon.com Inc. / Zalando SE 50416225 60.00 % 15.00 %
Companie Financière Richemont SA / Logitech International SA / Sunrise Communications AG 50548805 69.00 % 10.50 %
Amazon.com Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co. 50548806 55.00 % 9.50 %

Attachment

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu IMCD N.V.mehr Nachrichten