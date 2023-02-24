SMI 11'248 -0.5%  SPI 14'463 -0.4%  Dow 33'154 0.3%  DAX 15'476 0.5%  Euro 0.9900 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'258 0.4%  Gold 1'825 0.1%  Bitcoin 22'279 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9338 0.0%  Öl 82.8 0.5% 
24.02.2023 07:00:00

IMCD reports 48% EBITA growth in 2022

IMCD
142.62 CHF 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (24 February 2023) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD” or "Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces its full year 2022 results.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Revenue growth of 34% to EUR 4,601.5 million (+28% on constant currency basis)

• Gross profit growth of 37% to EUR 1,147.1 million (+31% on a constant currency basis)

• Operating EBITA increase of 48% to EUR 554.5 million (+42% on a constant currency basis)

• Net result for the year increase of 51% to EUR 313.0 million (+44% on a constant currency basis)

• Cash earnings per share increased by 46% to EUR 6.78 (2021: EUR 4.64)

• Dividend proposal of EUR 2.37 in cash per share (2021: EUR 1.62)

Piet van der Slikke, CEO: "One cannot reflect on 2022 without thinking of the human suffering caused by the war in Ukraine. Energy prices soared and consequently, Inflation increased to a level that has not been seen for a long time. IMCD was able to navigate these difficult circumstances quite well, despite many allocations from suppliers, logistic challenges, and continuous price hikes, we were able to finish the year with the best result in our history. I invite you to read our Annual Report and learn more about how innovative our Business Groups are, the acquisitions we did and the many initiatives we took in areas like sustainability and digitalisation. All with the aim to keep IMCD fit for the future.”

Attached, in pdf format, the full press release and our 2022 Annual Report.

Attachments


