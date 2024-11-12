IMCD N.V. LAUNCHES A CAPITAL RAISE OF EUR 300 MILLION TO INCREASE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’712 -1.6%  SPI 15’591 -1.7%  Dow 44’084 -0.5%  DAX 19’048 -2.1%  Euro 0.9356 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’748 -2.2%  Gold 2’601 -0.7%  Bitcoin 76’631 -1.8%  Dollar 0.8828 0.3%  Öl 72.0 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Tesla11448018Novartis1200526On113454047Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842
Top News
Moody's hat Rating von Clariant angehoben - Aktie gibt nach
Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
Sandoz-Aktie im Minus: Sandoz-Chef hält nichts von "Pay-for-Delay"
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: DOGE-Kurs explodiert - Bayer crasht - On läuft gut
Nestlé-Aktie: Was Analysten von Nestlé erwarten
Suche...

IMCD Aktie [Valor: 24715332 / ISIN: NL0010801007]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.11.2024 17:46:18

IMCD N.V. LAUNCHES A CAPITAL RAISE OF EUR 300 MILLION TO INCREASE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

IMCD
142.62 CHF 0%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM AN OFFER OF SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION.
PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (12 November 2024, 17:45 CET)IMCD N.V. ("IMCD” or "Company”) announces its intention to raise approximately EUR 300 million of gross proceeds through an accelerated bookbuilding offering of new ordinary shares (the "New Shares”) in the share capital of the Company (the "Capital Raise”). The EUR 300 million Capital Raise will result in pro-forma leverage of 2.3. The pro-forma leverage is based on the adjusted leverage ratio as of 30 September 2024, reported in the Company's press release of 8 November 2024.

• The new shares to be issued represent c. 3.5% of IMCD N.V.’s issued share capital and shall be issued under the existing shareholder authorization granted at the Company’s 2024 AGM
• The Capital Raise will be a primary accelerated bookbuild offering
• This Capital Raise will provide IMCD increased financial flexibility as well as further strengthen its balance sheet

The Capital Raise will comprise: the issuance of New Shares for approximately EUR 300 million, representing approximately 3.5% of the total issued share capital, which will be offered through an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors (the "Placing”). The New Shares will be issued on a non-pre-emptive basis under the existing mandate by the Company’s shareholders provided at the most recent AGM on 14 May 2024. The Placing is being made outside the United States, exclusively to institutional investors in the European Economic Area or the United Kingdom and to certain institutional investors in other jurisdictions, and in the United States in transactions pursuant to an exemption from, or in transactions not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act”) to qualified institutional buyers (as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act).

No prospectus will be published in connection with the Placing.

Attached, the full press release in PDF format.

Attachment


Nachrichten zu IMCD N.V.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu IMCD N.V.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über über Traditionsaktien.

🔍 Langfristige Aktienlieblinge! 🔍
Einige Aktien haben über Jahrzehnte hinweg stabile Renditen gebracht – echte Werte fürs Depot! 💼🔥 Altria, Vulcan Materials, Coca-Cola und Pepsi sind Spitzenreiter und bieten durch Dividenden und clevere Geschäftsmodelle solide Gewinne. 🏆 S&P Global ist der einzige Finanzwert auf der Liste – Wer langfristig denkt, findet hier Aktien für die Ewigkeit!

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Reich werden mit Geduld – Titel für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:10 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Adobe Inc, Infineon Technologies AG, SAP SE
09:28 Marktüberblick: Continental überzeugt mit Zahlen
08:58 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Holcim, Lonza, Swiss Life
08:52 SMI-Anleger fassen wieder Mut
07:07 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Blue Chips legen zu
11.11.24 Is Bitcoin Post-Halving Rally Underway After the Elections?
08.11.24 Laufen Luxusaktien doch nicht so wie erwünscht?
08.11.24 Reich werden mit Geduld – Titel für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
29.10.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’262.37 20.00 BNHSCU
Short 12’536.97 13.72 7CSSMU
Short 13’006.17 8.80 UP6BSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’712.09 12.11.2024 17:31:37
Long 11’284.16 18.73 SSZMIU
Long 11’018.70 13.26 SSRM1U
Long 10’592.95 8.97 SSPM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

IMCD N.V. 142.63 0.00% IMCD N.V.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

New Yorker Gericht lässt Sammelklage gegen Lindt & Sprüngli zu - Aktie dreht dennoch ins Plus
Relief-Aktie mit zweistelligem Plus: Positive Studiendaten bei Hauterkrankung
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Siemens Energy-Aktie leichter: Milliardenauftrag für Siemens Gamesa beim Nordsee-Windpark-Projekt
Bayer-Aktie deutlich im Minus: Bayer senkt Prognose für Agrarsparte - Erneuter Milliardenverlust im Quartal
Sixt-Aktie tief im Minus: Sixt dämpft Gewinnerwartungen - Abschreibungen belasten Jahresprognose
Commerzbank-Aktie höher: Immobilien in Deutschland wieder teurer - Mieten steigen
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Nachmittag behauptet
EVOTEC-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Übernahmefantasie und Rückkehr der Zuversicht bei Investoren
SMI und DAX tiefer -- Dow schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten