IMCD Aktie [Valor: 24715332 / ISIN: NL0010801007]
07.09.2022 19:00:00

IMCD Japan extends its footprint in industrial applications with the acquisition of Kuni Chemical

IMCD
129.64 CHF -0.26%
ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (7 September 2022)IMCD N.V. ("IMCD” or "Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announced that IMCD Japan had acquired 100% of the shares of the speciality distribution company, Kuni Chemical Co., Ltd. ("Kuni Chemical”).

Since its establishment in 1997, Kuni Chemical specialises in industrial applications ranging from coatings and construction to automotive and packaging materials. The company, based in Osaka, generated a revenue of approximately JPY 2,500 million (ca. EUR 18 million) in 2021 and has 28 employees.

"IMCD Japan was established as a greenfield in 2016, and this acquisition marks a major milestone as we continue to grow in the country,” commented Shunsaku Kubo, Managing Director of IMCD Japan. "Kuni Chemical adds a new business segment to IMCD with an entry into the Japanese coatings and construction markets and also complements the portfolio of our Advanced Materials business,” added Kubo.

"We are delighted to join IMCD as we see a good fit between our culture and business model,” remarked Kengo Matsubara, President of Kuni Chemical. "I’m confident our customers and partners will benefit from IMCD’s global network and expertise,” concluded Matsubara.

Attached, please find the full press release in pdf format, the main visual, and the photo caption.

