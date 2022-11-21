SMI 11'085 0.4%  SPI 14'161 0.3%  Dow 33'764 0.1%  DAX 14'380 -0.4%  Euro 0.9820 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3'909 -0.4%  Gold 1'739 -0.7%  Bitcoin 15'313 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9591 0.5%  Öl 87.4 -0.4% 
21.11.2022 19:00:00

IMCD India to acquire speciality chemical distributor Parkash DyeChem

IMCD
134.81 CHF 0.04%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (21 November 2022) – IMCD N.V. ("IMCD” or "Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Parkash DyeChem Private Limited ("Parkash DyeChem”), one of India’s leading distributors of speciality chemicals for construction and printing inks.

Established in 1988 and headquartered in Delhi, India, Parkash DyeChem is an asset-light speciality chemical distributor serving the coatings and construction segments (e.g. construction chemicals, printing inks, paints and coatings) as well as personal care and advanced materials markets. With around 60 employees, Parkash DyeChem generated a revenue of approximately INR 2,5 billion (ca. EUR 30 million) in the financial year that ended on March 31, 2022. The company represents leading global suppliers and serves a large group of customers with an extensive portfolio of products alongside commercial and technical support.

"India is experiencing significant growth opportunities in building structures as well as in printing inks and packaging with an emerging demand for sustainable solutions. Joining forces with Parkash DyeChem, a leader in distribution of speciality chemicals to these industries, will expand IMCD’s footprint and help us improve our market position,” said Frank Schneider, Business Group Director IMCD Coatings & Construction.

"We are delighted to become a strategic addition to IMCD India, with their strong global presence in speciality chemicals and similar mindset it perfectly synergises with Parkash DyeChem” said Naresh Arora, Founder of Parkash DyeChem. "The combination of IMCD and Parkash DyeChem is an exciting opportunity to reshape the coatings and construction, personal care and advanced materials industries in a manner that will be beneficial for our customers and global partners,” said Chirag Arora, Director of Parkash DyeChem.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to take place in December 2022.

Attached, is the full press release in pdf format, the main visual, and the photo caption.

Attachments


