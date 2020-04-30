+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
30.04.2020 07:00:00

IMCD expands its presence in the Middle East, establishing its new offices in Dubai

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (30 April 2020) IMCD N.V. ("IMCD” or "Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, is pleased to announce that it has increased its footprint in the Middle East by opening a new location in Dubai.

IMCD first entered the Middle East region by opening an office in Cairo, Egypt in 2018. From the new office, IMCD will now be coordinating operations in the Gulf region, extending its services to   Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman as well as Jordan.

"The Middle East has always been an attractive market for IMCD and we are excited to expand our presence in this region. Throughout our operations around the globe, IMCD’s main focus has been to help our suppliers grow their business and to provide our customers the technical advice and formulatory support they need to create market leading and innovative products. Our principals in the Middle East needed a partner with these capabilities, and from this new office in Dubai, we will be able to provide them, as well as our customers, solutions that help them innovate and grow,” said Frank Schneider, Business Group Director Coatings & Construction and Executive Committee Member of IMCD.

