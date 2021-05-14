IMCD Colombia expands into new markets through the acquisition of Siliconas y Químicos

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (14 May 2021) – IMCD N.V. ("IMCD” or "Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces that IMCD Colombia acquired the Colombian speciality distributor, Siliconas y Químicos S.A.S. ("Siliconas y Químicos”).

"We are delighted to further expand our presence in Latin America with the acquisition of Siliconas y Químicos,” said Marcus Jordan, Americas President, IMCD. "The company’s strategy of being ‘Specialists in Specialities’ closely aligns with IMCD and its expertise in personal care, coatings, silicones, and other speciality industrial markets perfectly complements our existing pharmaceuticals, food and nutrition business in Colombia.”

Based in Bogotá, Siliconas y Químicos has experienced steady growth since its inception in 2000, generated a revenue of USD 9 million in 2020, and adds 25 employees to the IMCD Colombia team. Siliconas y Químicos is ISO 9001:2015 certified and operates across Colombia with strategic outsourced warehouse locations.

"It is an exciting time to be part of IMCD’s growth journey in Latin America,” said Pilar Castellanos Pineda, General Manager, Siliconas y Químicos. "I am very grateful to our former shareholders for their support in developing a company built on transparency, entrepreneurship, and partnership, with a focus on talent development for the future. I look forward to providing our customer and supplier partners an even broader offering, knowing that we share these common core values with a leading global distributor that is IMCD.”

The transaction will take place in two tranches, with IMCD now acquiring 80% of Siliconas y Químicos’ share capital and the remaining 20% in 2022.

