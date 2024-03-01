Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
IMCD Aktie [Valor: 24715332 / ISIN: NL0010801007]
01.03.2024 07:02:00

IMCD announces dividend proposal and Supervisory Board nominations for reappointment

IMCD
142.62 CHF 0%
ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (1 March 2024, 07:00 CET) – IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading distribution partner, formulator of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces its proposal to shareholders to adopt a dividend of EUR 2.24 per share in cash at the 2024 Annual General Meeting (‘AGM”), with the following dividend calendar:

  • 14 May 2024               AGM / Dividend announcement
  • 16 May 2024               Ex-dividend date
  • 17 May 2024               Dividend record date
  • 21 May 2024               Dividend payment date

In addition, IMCD’s Supervisory Board announces that it nominates Mr. Janus Smalbraak and Mrs. Amy Hebert for reappointment at the 2024 AGM, to continue in the Supervisory Board in their current roles. These nominations aim to secure consistency and continuity of the Supervisory Board in its current composition, after it was recently strengthened with the appointment of Dorthe Mikkelsen, to fill the vacancy that followed from the departure of Valerie Diele-Braun, who took up the role of CEO of IMCD as of January 2024.

Mr. Smalbraak (Dutch nationality, 1967) was first appointed in 2016 and re-appointed in 2020. He currently serves as chair of the Supervisory Board and chair of the Nomination and Appointment Committee. The Supervisory Board now nominates him for a further term of two years. With his extensive business experience, knowledge of distribution activities, and long-term experience with, and knowledge of, IMCD, his chairmanship remains of great value and benefit to the company. 

Mrs. Hebert (American nationality, 1972) was first appointed in 2020 as member of the Supervisory Board and Audit Committee. As of 2023, she is also a member of the Nomination and Appointment Committee. Mrs. Hebert brings vast industry experience and knowledge of speciality chemicals, in particular in industrial segments, to the board, as well as extensive knowledge on sustainability. The Supervisory Board nominates her for a second term of four years, as it wishes to keep her knowledge, and experience with IMCD, as gained in her first-four-year term in its composition.

More information on these nominations and further proposals for the 2024 AGM will be included in the AGM documentation, that will be published on IMCD’s website here.

Attached, the press release in PDF format.

Attachment


