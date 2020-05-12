Imbue Creative Announces Erin Klebaur as Next President

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Imbue Creative announced today Erin Klebaur will succeed the agency's founder, Michael Piperno, as its new president effective May 15.

Having most recently served as Imbue's director of client success where she focused on advancing the long-term marketing and strategic goals of the agency's multi-disciplinary clients, Klebaur brings 16 years of marketing expertise to her new leadership role.

"I've been extremely fortunate to work with a great team at Imbue, and I am looking forward to this next opportunity to build on a remarkably solid foundation," said Klebaur. "In the months ahead, the team and I will look to expand our breadth of services and continue to add to the success stories and client victories Imbue Creative has become so well known for."

Outgoing Founder and President Michael Piperno, who started the agency in 2004, said Klebaur has proved to be an outstanding asset to the agency, a team player and someone in whom he has the utmost confidence to lead the agency successfully into the future.

"For nearly two decades, I have had the privilege of leading this group of talented and passionate people who do amazing work while taking great care of the clients they help," said Piperno. "I am confident Erin will take Imbue to new heights, boosting the firm's reputation for creativity and excellence."

According to Piperno, the agency's diverse roster of long-time clients, as well as its employees, have expressed excitement and confidence in Klebaur for the work she has already done, and the leadership she has demonstrated in guiding the agency's strategic marketing efforts.

Klebaur formerly served as the director of client services for a full-service marketing agency based in Princeton for 14 years. She is active in a number of organizations, including The New Jersey Communications, Advertising and Marketing Association (NJCAMA), where she serves as board liaison, Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber of Commerce, where she is on the membership committee, and Business Women Networking Involving Charity & Education (BWNICE), as the Mercer County Chapter's Vice President.

Throughout her career, she has received several notable accolades, including recognition as one of SNJ Business People's Top 40 Under 40, the New Jersey Advertising Club's Jersey's Best MARCOM Professionals Under 40, and SNJ's Top Women in Business.

A resident of Raritan Township, NJ, Klebaur and her husband, Pete are the proud parents of twin sons. She graduated from Rider University with a bachelor's degree in communications, with a concentration in business and professional speech and a minor in marketing and advertising.

About Imbue Creative

Imbue Creative is an award-winning branding, marketing and creative services agency. The company's team of designers, writers, strategists, and marketers help organizations connect with new audiences and build loyalty in existing relationships through programs using strong, targeted messaging and breakthrough design concepts. The company was founded in 2004 in Bucks County, Pennsylvania and now makes its home in a renovated landmark building in historic Lambertville, New Jersey.

For additional information, visit http://imbuecreative.com, email info@imbuecreative.com or call 609.963.4004

