27.07.2020 02:34:00

IMAX Begins Reopening in China With 369 Theatres Nationwide, Sold Out Showcase at Shanghai International Film Festival

SHANGHAI, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation and IMAX China (NYSE: IMAX and HKSE: 1970) today announced that IMAX theatres across China began to resume operations on Friday -- six months to the day after all movie theatres in the Chinese mainland were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of July 26, a total of 369 of IMAX's more than 700 screens have reopened, with at least 600 IMAX theatres in total expected to reopen by mid-August.

Under China Film Administration's health and safety guidelines, IMAX theatres returned with "Bloodshot" and "Dolittle"-- two Hollywood titles making their theatrical debuts for Chinese audiences and generating a weekend IMAX box office of $750,000. "Dolittle" earned $535K from 266 IMAX China screens, 11% of the nationwide total despite releasing on only 40% of IMAX screens open at this time in the market. "Bloodshot," distributed by Bona in China, provided $210K from 228 IMAX China screens, about 7% of the nationwide total.

Additionally, IMAX was among the headliners for the 23rdShanghai International Film Festival, with a range of classic titles including the full "Harry Potter" series and IMAX exclusive documentaries "Pandas" and "Michael Jordan to the Max." All IMAX showings sold out in minutes, including more than 1000 tickets for the "Harry Potter" screenings which sold out in seconds.

The following titles are scheduled to make their IMAX debut across China in the coming weeks:

  • August 2: "Interstellar" (re-release)
  • August 7: "Ford V. Ferrari"
  • August 7: "1917"
  • August 14: "Bad Boys For Life"
  • August 14: "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 3D"

"We are delighted to welcome Chinese audiences back to the IMAX Experience in low-risk areas and thank the China Film Administration and our exhibition partners for implementing the necessary measures to help keep moviegoers safe and comfortable," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX Corporation and Chairman of IMAX China. "From China to South Korea and across our global network, we are seeing that moviegoers are eager to return to theatres where it is safe to do so and we will be ready to support studios, exhibitors and, most importantly, our fans as theatres continue to reopen around the world."

With the reopening, IMAX will look to grow its continued strength and success in China. In 2019, IMAX broke several records in China, including Chinese New Year box office, record local language box office and an all-time high full-year box office of $365.8 million. With its recently announced 20-theatre agreement with Wanda Film, IMAX now has 985 screens in operation or contracted to open in China.

About IMAX China

IMAX China is a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, and was incorporated as a limited liability company under the laws of Cayman Islands. IMAX China was established by IMAX Corporation specifically to oversee the expansion of IMAX's business throughout Greater China. Shares of IMAX China trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX Corporation, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theatres to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX Corporation is headquartered in New York, Toronto and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of March 31, 2020, there were 1,616 IMAX theatre systems (1,526 commercial multiplexes, 14 commercial destinations, 76 institutional) operating in 81 countries and territories. On October 8, 2015, shares of IMAX China, a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, began trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, IMAX DMR®, Experience It In IMAX®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, The IMAX Experience®, IMAX Is Believing® and IMAX nXos® are trademarks of IMAX Corporation. More information about IMAX Corporation can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200727/2867724-1

 

SOURCE IMAX China

