Imagine Wins Asia Risk Award for Best Buy-Side Market Risk Management Product

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine is pleased to announce our Asia Risk award for "Best Buy-Side Market Risk Management Product" in the 20th annual rankings. The Asia Risk awards are the longest-running and most prestigious awards for firms and individuals involved in Asia's derivatives markets and in risk management.

According to the Asia Risk judges: "Imagine has successfully provided systems and managed services for derivatives trading and life-cycle management, and buy-side, prime services, custodian, and securities services firms for more than 20 years." The judges praised Imagine's technology, data and analytics advancements – resulting, most notably, in the launch of the Real-Time Risk & Compliance Solution (RRC) for Société Générale Prime Services, which required a high-performance system with flexibility and scalabilty for its buy-side clients.

"Buy-side firms are now trading a much wider range of instruments than before," says Scott Sherman, Co-Founder and Global Head of Business Development & Sales. "In Asia, especially, there has been rapid growth in the exotic derivatives market, which requires firms to continually expand their risk management capabilities."

"In addition to supporting exotic derivatives," said Sherman, "RRC provides everything that the most stringent user could need, including VaR, limits tracking, configurable stress tests, and full pre- and post-trade compliance. Imagine also computes margin using various exchange rules, Portfolio Margin, or even a prime brokers' house rules," Sherman added, "which enables firms to better control and deploy capital."

About Imagine Software

Founded in 1993, Imagine Software is the leading provider of real-time portfolio, risk management and regulatory solutions for global financial services firms. Imagine provides institutional-grade functionality, broad cross-asset instrument support and the ability to employ and scale any trading strategy for businesses of all sizes and complexity. Firms rely on Imagine to manage their entire portfolio and risk management operations, create product and business-specific solutions, deliver on-time regulatory reports and scale for growth. Today, Imagine services clients in more than 25 countries throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

Headquartered in New York City, Imagine has offices in Hong Kong, London and Sydney. For more information, visit www.imaginesoftware.com or contact Imagine Software at 212.317.7600 and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

