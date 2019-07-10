10.07.2019 16:46:00

Image-guided Navigation Technologies Providing Surgical Guidance

This research service (RS) presents an overview of the increasing use of medical imaging modalities for guidance and navigation during surgical procedures and treatments. As surgical robots become more autonomous, or as the complexity of the instrumentation increases, there is a greater emphasis on careful navigation. Similar to a self-driving car, a surgical robot should "know" how to navigate, what areas to avoid and how to carefully perform the procedure. Obtaining visual, tactile and other sensory feedback is seen as vital for clinical safety. This RS captures these market segmentation, illustrates important application areas, and identifies opportunities for R&D funding, technology and product innovations and collaborative ventures. A snapshot of such opportunities is provided, along with an assessment of the intellectual property landscape.

