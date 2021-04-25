IM Motors is launching 3+1+1 Plan at Auto Shanghai 2021

SHANGHAI, April 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A few days ago, IM Motors made its first appearance at Auto Shanghai 2021, showcasing a new plan of "3 new car models + 1 exclusive gift for angel-investment-edition buyers + 1 Customer Share Option Plan", solidifying its place as a leader of AI development and setting the blueprint for future growth within the field of smart driving.

During the first day of the exhibition, IM Motors officially unveiled its "Intelligent Luxury Sedan"- the IM L7 model available for pre-order - Angel-investment edition, and the pre-sale price at CNY 408,800. across the world in the field of intelligent electric cars, IM Motors has taken the lead in establishing a new trend of intelligent electric luxury vehicles.

At the same time, IM Motors has announced that the first 3,000 pre-sale buyers of the new L7 model will become IM Motors'"Angel Investors".IM benefits exclusive to these users include "Angel Investor Crystals", the"IMAD Intelligent Driving Full Capability Pack with a free lifelong subscription and free lifelong upgrades", a high-quality, customized art brand's gift and a guaranteed free refund within seven days of purchase.

The "Angel Investor Crystals" are a part of the CSOP (Customer Share Option Plan) specifically for the Angel Investors. In the AI race for data-driven analysis, this benefit will assist angel investors to reap the benefits from the data more quickly, allowing them to become contemporary partners with IM Motors.

Worldwide Pre-sale Price of IM Motors L7 Angel-Investment Edition for CNY 408,800, Four High-level Features Defining Intelligent Luxury Vehicles

As IM Motors' flagship car model for leading advanced intelligent vehicles, the L7 operates on the baseline logic of "data determining experience, while software defining vehicles" in the era of AI. It utilizes intelligent driving solutions that include a number of industry-leading technologies, while also blends aesthetics and design concepts of artistic geniuses from around the world, paying tribute to the luxury car brands that set a new standard of industrial craft. A newly constructed intelligent driving system, stunning supercar performance, an exceptional customized driver's seat and 5G social media abilities, are all some of the properties that make this intelligent car luxurious. They completely redefine the expectations of a car in the "Intelligent Era".

The IM Motors L7 utilizes leading technology from within the industry, including panoramic-viewing and continuous-driving function, to provide a more efficient and user-friendly feeling, so that users are more comfortable with the shared driving experience. IM Motors L7 innovated the DLP + ISC intelligent lighting system, as well as the world's first super-intelligent car filming system, Carlog, letting 5G users share their driving experiences to the world anytime and anywhere. In terms of the traditional environment-friendly, intelligent, and technological aspects of intelligent cars, IM Motors L7 has taken the next step to create a refined, interesting and exciting AI driving experience for high-end intelligent electric cars users with a new choice for a smart trip.

During the Shanghai Auto Show, IM Motors will officially start accepting pre-orders for the L7. Delivery will start at approximately the end of the first quarter of 2022.

3,000 Angel Investors Will Enjoy Exclusive Rewards

During the press conference, IM Motors has announced that the first 3,000 customers to order the L7 will become the IM brand "Angel Investors". They will become partners with the IM brand and will be the first set of contributors towards developing our data-driven products and evolving the brand. Therefore, they should not only get to test out the joys in data-driven smart driving, but also should share the benefits when IM Motors brand sustains. IM Motors has arranged for the following benefits for "Angel Investors":

Angel Investor Crystals



IMAD Intelligent Driving Pack, along with a free life-time subscription and free life-time upgrades



a high-quality, customized art brand's gift



7 days free refund



IM Care 24/7 Hassle-free Service

The Officially-launched CSOP（Customer Share Option Plan）, Leading Users to Share the Company's Growth

On the first day of the exhibition, IM Motors officially launched the CSOP (Customer Share Option Plan). This plan not only uses high tech methods including zero-knowledge proof, differential privacy, database firewall, etc. to protect users data privacy and security, also genuinely shares the value created by the data with its users.

The first 3,000 Angel Investors will receive the "Angel Investor Crystals". After paying for the vehicle and driving at least 5,000 km, Angel Investors can receive a voucher for the next generation of laser radar intelligent driving system. IM Motors will provide Angel Investors with a fully integrated upgrade of the original factory's software and hardware one year after the official launch of the new intelligent driving system. After driving regularly for three years, they can choose to upgrade their car battery to the next generation using the users' data, which will ensure that they can drive at least 800 kilometers at a time. After exchanging data for benefits, leftover data will remain in the user's account.

Following the logic of leading the race for development, we are building a co-creative relationship between the company and our users. IM Motors' first appearance at Automobile Shanghai 2021 not only demonstrated the value of the IM Motors L7 luxury smart car experience, but also will usher in a new era of user-specific rights.

During Auto Shanghai 2021, starting from April 20th, IM Motors Mini Program or APP will start accepting pre-orders at 10 AM every morning, limited to 200 per day. The first 2,000 Angel Investors will have a quota saved for them. In the data-driven race, join IM Motors as partners in the era of AI!

