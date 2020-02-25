25.02.2020 19:13:00

Illusive Networks Nets 5 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Industry-Leading Deception Technology

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Illusive Networks®, the leader in deception-based cyber defense solutions, today announced the company received five Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, including award winning Gold recognition in the categories of deception technology, endpoint detection and response, risk management, and insider threat solution. Illusive also received a Silver award for its compliance solutions.

Using deception-based defense, the Illusive platform gives organizations the ability to disarm attacks by destroying their decision-making ability and depriving them of the means to reach their targets. The platform delivers a simple, adaptive approach that empowers defenders to find and eliminate cyber threats that could otherwise exist in network environments for months or years, while reducing time spent on false positive alerts and preventing the costly compromise of valuable data assets.

The 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, a program of Cybersecurity Insiders, honor individuals, products and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. Winners on determined based on the strength of their nominations and the popular vote by members of the information security community. The full list of winners can be found here: https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/2020-cybersecurity-excellence-awards/

Ofer Israeli, founder and CEO of Illusive Networks, said: "Organizations are increasingly looking beyond perimeter security and analytical 'big data' cyber defenses. As deception technology continues to gain traction, we're honored to be recognized by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for our leadership in this sector."

In recent months, Illusive Networks has received many awards and accolades, including:

  • Being chosen for the Swiss Kickstart Innovation Program, a highly competitive program where startups are matched with multinational corporations to develop innovation partnerships.
  • Selected as the "Best Deception Technology" by SC Media
  • Founder and CEO Ofer Israeli nominated as EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 Award Finalist
  • Received "Red Herring Top 100 Global Award" as one of the most promising technology companies in the world
  • Named to CNBC's "Upstart 100 List" 

About Illusive Networks 

Illusive Networks uses next-generation deception technology to stop cyber-attacks by paralyzing attackers, destroying their ability to make decisions, and depriving them of the means to move sideways towards attack targets. Illusive's inescapable deception and attack surface reduction capabilities eliminate high-risk pathways to critical systems, force attackers to reveal themselves early in the threat lifecycle, and capture real-time forensics that accelerate incident response. Built on agentless, advanced automation, and requiring very little security team support, Illusive immediately shifts the advantage to defenders, freeing precious resources from the complicated and data-heavy approaches that overloaded them in the past. 

For more information, visit www.illusivenetworks.com, contact us at info@illusivenetworks.com or follow on LinkedIn, @Illusivenw on Twitter and Facebook

