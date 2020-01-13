Illumina Announces New Sequencing System, Partnership with Roche and Software Suite to Accelerate Adoption of Genomics

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) further demonstrated its commitment to making genomics more accessible for the potential benefit of patients today with a series of technology and partnership announcements that further the company’s commitment to unlocking the power of the genome.

Illumina offers innovative design features, advanced chemistry, simplified bioinformatics, and an intuitive workflow that enable the widest range of applications on a benchtop sequencing system. (Photo: Business Wire)"/> Illumina offers innovative design features, advanced chemistry, simplified bioinformatics, and an intuitive workflow that enable the widest range of applications on a benchtop sequencing system. (Photo: Business Wire)"/> The NextSeq 2000 Sequencing System — The latest NGS system from Illumina offers innovative design features, advanced chemistry, simplified bioinformatics, and an intuitive workflow that enable the widest range of applications on a benchtop sequencing system. (Photo: Business Wire)

Speaking today at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, Illumina CEO, Francis deSouza, announced a 15-year, non-exclusive collaboration agreement with Roche, one of the world’s leading diagnostic companies to accelerate the availability of distributable NGS-based in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests on Illumina’s diagnostic (Dx) sequencing systems. Further, Roche will collaborate with Illumina to complement Illumina’s comprehensive pan-cancer assay TruSight Oncology 500 (TSO 500) with new companion diagnostic (CDx) claims. For additional details, please read the full press release on the Illumina News Center.

To support the growing demand for clinical grade genomic information at lower cost, Illumina announced the NextSeq™ 1000 and NextSeq 2000 Sequencing Systems offering breakthrough system design, chemistry innovations and on-instrument integrated informatics for rapid secondary analysis. The new systems incorporate more than 75 innovations, including the never before commercialized combination of super resolution and blue chemistry, that enables a substantial increase in density and throughput as well as a reduction in operating costs.

"We are proud to continue our tradition of driving down the cost of sequencing without compromising accuracy,” said Omead Ostadan, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Products at Illumina. "NextSeq 1000 and 2000 are designed to enable core labs, small to medium research labs and clinical facilities to access high intensity sequencing applications using our industry-leading SBS technology.”

Illumina also announced the development of a regulatory-cleared version of the high-throughput NovaSeq system to address growing demand for a Dx platform to support deeper sequencing at higher throughput. NovaSeqDx extends the company’s portfolio of Dx cleared systems and, ahead of commercial availability targeted for 2022, will be available to IVD partners, including Roche, for content development.

"At Illumina, we are focused on three key areas to scale the reach and impact of genomics—enabling breakthrough genomics research, accelerating the clinical adoption of genomics and delivering fundamentally enabling technology innovations,” said Francis deSouza, Chief Executive Officer at Illumina. "The NextSeq 1000 and 2000 Sequencing Systems, TruSight Software and our partnership with Roche, will accelerate the adoption of research and clinical sequencing for the benefit of humanity.”

Turn-key data analysis solutions also have the ability to facilitate and accelerate clinical adoption. TruSight Software Suite v1.0 delivers ready-made infrastructure to adopt, ramp and realize the full potential of genome sequencing in rare and undiagnosed genetic disease. TruSight Software enables sample-to-report for genetic disease making it easier to access the valuable insights enabled by sequencing with comprehensive variant class analysis for greatest diagnostic yield.

The NextSeq 1000 and NextSeq 2000 were designed from the ground-up, with the aim of simplifying workflows and overcoming challenges commonly faced by users of mid-throughput sequencers today. The company’s proven sequencing by synthesis (SBS) chemistry, coupled with super resolution optics, an ultrahigh-density flow cell, and versatile informatics solutions, enable NGS discovery power in the most flexible format of any Illumina sequencer to date. Now, any size lab can afford to run tests and experiments more frequently.

Designed to create a user-friendly, end-to-end experience, the NextSeq 1000 and NextSeq 2000 are the first Illumina platforms to integrate DRAGEN on board, powering a flexible informatics suite, featuring both local and cloud-based options for run setup, management and analysis. The unique combination of robust instrument performance and run economics delivers the ability to take on new and emerging applications with speed and accuracy for applications like single cell RNA-seq, ctDNA and a variety of oncology panels. NextSeq 2000 and NextSeq 1000 are the first systems with this new architecture and have a U.S. list price of $335,000 and $210,000, respectively. The NextSeq 2000 is now available for order here and will begin shipping in Q4 2020. The NextSeq 1000 system will begin shipping in Q4 2020.

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and follow @illumina.

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including our expectations and beliefs regarding future conduct and growth of our business and the markets in which we operate. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are: (i) changes in the rate of growth in the markets we serve; (ii) the volume, timing and mix of customer orders among our products and services; (iii) our ability to manufacture robust instrumentation and consumables; (iv) the success of products and services competitive with our own; (v) challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, and launching new products and services, including expanding or modifying manufacturing operations and reliance on third-party suppliers for critical components; (vi) the impact of recently launched or pre-announced products and services on existing products and services; (vii) our ability to further develop and commercialize our instruments and consumables, to deploy new products, services, and applications, and to expand the markets for our technology platforms; (viii) our ability to obtain regulatory clearance for our products from government agencies; (ix) our ability to successfully partner with other companies and organizations to develop new products, expand markets, and grow our business; (ix) our ability to successfully identify and integrate acquired technologies, products, or businesses; and (x) the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments, together with other factors detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time of which are released beforehand. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts’ expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current quarter.

