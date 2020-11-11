SMI 10’532 1.7%  SPI 13’056 1.5%  Dow 29’437 0.1%  DAX 13’216 0.4%  Euro 1.0800 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’467 0.7%  Gold 1’864 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9172 0.3%  Öl 44.1 0.0% 

11.11.2020

Illinois Exodus Accelerates With COVID-19: New Data From Relocation Website moveBuddha.com

Since the advent of COVID-19, nearly twice as many residents are leaving Illinois than entering. Data from moveBuddha.com's online Moving Cost Calculator shows most residents are relocating to Austin, Denver, and Los Angeles, while the most popular states included California, Florida, and Texas.

ATHENS, Ga., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- moveBuddha.com, a moving company booking website, released new data indicating a 6.1% net increase in residents leaving Illinois since the rise of COVID-19 cases. 

"Between March 11, 2020, and September 23, our online Moving Cost Calculator received nearly twice as many outbound moving requests from Illinois than inbound," said Ryan Carrigan, co-founder and CEO of moveBuddha.com. According to Carrigan, 23.4% of moves out of the state took place during the state's pandemic closures and amid the peak of new COVID-19 cases. 

"Even more people left Illinois as lockdown measures decreased on May 31," said Carrigan. "A little over 60% of the year's moving requests for Illinois took place between June and late September." 

Utilizing approximately 11,926 moving requests between Jan. 1, 2019, to Sept. 23, 2020, moveBuddha.com contrasts Illinois' COVID-19 timeline to data involving the state's outstanding dispersal trends and high unemployment rates. 

"We speculate that people are leaving cities like Chicago because of unemployment and affordable housing, although a few of the more popular destinations include states with higher rent costs, unemployment rates, or COVID-19 cases," said Carrigan. 

The website also compares Illinois' census data between 2010-2019 to the Top 10 destinations, led by Austin, Denver, Los Angeles for cities and California, Florida, and Texas for states, to see how the pandemic has affected which areas Illinois' residents are leaving for.

For moveBuddha.com's full analysis and list of Illinois' Top 10 destinations, visit this link: https://www.movebuddha.com/blog/illinois-exodus-covid/

About moveBuddha.com: 

moveBuddha.com is one of the largest moving company booking websites in the United States. The company was founded in 2015 and is best known for its Moving Cost Calculator online quoting tool and Should I Move For Work? decision tool.

For any and all questions, please don't hesitate to reach out to Ryan Carrigan (full contact info below).

Media Contact:
Ryan Carrigan
Co-founder/CEO
735 Nantahala Avenue
Athens, GA‌ 30601
https://www.movebuddha.com
706-249-9101
pr@moveBuddha.com

SOURCE moveBuddha.com

SOURCE moveBuddha.com

