09.01.2020 03:49:00

ILIFE introduces 3 new products with breakthrough technologies at CES 2020

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ILIFE, world-leading robot vacuum manufacturer, presented three new models at CES 2020 in Las Vegas on January 7, including "A10" its first laser navigation robot, "V9" with superior suction, and the upgraded "Shinebot W450".

"It's the first time ILIFE revamps all its collections, bringing upgraded A series, V series and Shinebot series," said Koon Leung Chan, General Manager of ILIFE. "These upgrades are products of our established R&D capability and long-term commitment to smart cleaning industry."

A10 Laser navigation vacuuming and mopping robot

Scheduled to launch in the first half of 2020, A10 is ILIFE's first laser navigation robot which ensures high coverage and cleaning effectiveness. A10 comes with a patented vibrating water tank which has three water flow levels, quickly dissolving stubborn stains. It can transform into a vacuum robot by replacing the water tank with the dustbin. The strong suction and self-adjusting 2-in-1 roller brush provides deepest clean. Automatic detection of carpet and MAX mode activation ensure maximum dust and hair pickups.

Shinebot W450 floor washing robot

Shinebot W450 with camera navigation is an upgraded version of W400 which has received positive reviews from the media for its cleaning performance. Equipped with TidalPower 4-step cleaning system and separated clean and dirty water tank, W450 scrubs floors with clean water and remove dirty water with strong suction to prevent secondary pollution. Also, W450 is equipped with upgraded Panoview navigation technology, guiding it to navigate the rooms systematically with CV-SLAM algorithm to avoid missing or repeating any areas.

V9 robot vacuum with strong suction

With strong 4000pa suction power, V9 is designed to achieve maximum dust and debris pick-up on all kinds of hard floors and carpets. V9 features a newly developed washable whirlwind dustbin where powerful centrifugal force is generated when air passes through its unique structure and pulls fine dust out of the air before deposited to the bottom. This helps prevent filter blockage that, in turn, maintains strong, consistent suction even after extended use.

ILIFE has been dedicated to bringing new innovative ideas to the smart cleaning industry, and making intelligent home cleaning accessible to people with diversified offerings. To see how ILIFE robots work in real-life environments, visit our demonstration zone at Booth 25450, South Hall 2, LVCC.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200108/2681124-1

SOURCE ILIFE

