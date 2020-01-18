iLeads.com Adds Credit Data Set to Its Lead Generation Solutions Better Enabling Mortgage Lenders to Precisely Identify the Most Qualified Prospects

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iLeads.com, a leading data and analytics provider that generates and enriches mortgage lending leads with property and loan data, today announced a new addition to its comprehensive data set: multi bureau credit data. This new credit data enables mortgage lenders to gain a more holistic view of prospects and customers based on lead forms completed, collateral valuation and credit risk and opportunity.

"With the addition of credit data, we continue to elevate the lead generation and prospecting targeting solutions we offer to modern mortgage lenders," said Drew Warmington, Managing Partner and CEO. "Credit triggers, combined with standard lead contact information and public record property collateral data enables the most efficient and effective conversations with the most qualified prospects."

Traditionally, mortgage lenders have contacted prospects based on a simple internet form fill containing basic information such as name, address, phone and email. With the lead generation and enhancement solutions from iLeads.com, mortgage lenders gain the benefit of leads that are enhanced with insight providing data points on the homeowner, property, and liens including updated title, tax, valuation sales history, comparable sales, property characteristics and now credit.

iLeads.com will be showcasing it's new credit data and lead generation solutions at Lead Generation World in Denver, ColoradoJanuary 19th - 21st. To learn more about these new solutions or get your personalized demo, please visit iLeads.com.

About iLeads.com

Founded in 1996, iLeads.com is a leading data and analytics company that generates and enriches homeowner leads with property and loan data. iLeads.com's data offers nationwide property characteristics, homeownership information and mortgage insight used in the mortgage, insurance, real estate and financial services industries. iLeads.com products include customer acquisition solutions, lead analytics, and custom data services. More information about the company can be found at iLeads.com

SOURCE iLeads.com