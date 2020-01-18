+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
18.01.2020 01:00:00

iLeads.com Adds Credit Data Set to Its Lead Generation Solutions Better Enabling Mortgage Lenders to Precisely Identify the Most Qualified Prospects

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iLeads.com, a leading data and analytics provider that generates and enriches mortgage lending leads with property and loan data, today announced a new addition to its comprehensive data set: multi bureau credit data. This new credit data enables mortgage lenders to gain a more holistic view of prospects and customers based on lead forms completed, collateral valuation and credit risk and opportunity.

"With the addition of credit data, we continue to elevate the lead generation and prospecting targeting solutions we offer to modern mortgage lenders," said Drew Warmington, Managing Partner and CEO. "Credit triggers, combined with standard lead contact information and public record property collateral data enables the most efficient and effective conversations with the most qualified prospects."

Traditionally, mortgage lenders have contacted prospects based on a simple internet form fill containing basic information such as name, address, phone and email. With the lead generation and enhancement solutions from iLeads.com, mortgage lenders gain the benefit of leads that are enhanced with insight providing data points on the homeowner, property, and liens including updated title, tax, valuation sales history, comparable sales, property characteristics and now credit.

iLeads.com will be showcasing it's new credit data and lead generation solutions at Lead Generation World in Denver, ColoradoJanuary 19th - 21st. To learn more about these new solutions or get your personalized demo, please visit iLeads.com.

About iLeads.com
Founded in 1996, iLeads.com is a leading data and analytics company that generates and enriches homeowner leads with property and loan data. iLeads.com's data offers nationwide property characteristics, homeownership information and mortgage insight used in the mortgage, insurance, real estate and financial services industries. iLeads.com products include customer acquisition solutions, lead analytics, and custom data services. More information about the company can be found at iLeads.com

 

SOURCE iLeads.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17.01.20
Palladium jetzt wertvollstes börsengehandeltes Edelmetall
17.01.20
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen - Wirecard mit 45% Barriere
17.01.20
SMI schnuppert wieder am Hoch
17.01.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Richtungswechsel im unteren Trendkanalbereich? / Roche – Aufwärtstrend klar intakt
16.01.20
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des November-Siegers in der Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV
15.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
13.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Kreditverbriefungen
15.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Europäische Gewerbeimmobilien
14.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Asiatische Aktien
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des November-Siegers in der Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Geberit-Aktie bricht ein: Geberit erwirtschaftet minimales Plus
UBS verweigert deutschem Kunden die Aushändigung von 8 Kilo Gold
Experte: Bis 2025 könnte der Goldpreis bei dieser Höchstmarke stehen
Varta kündigt Millioneninvestition an - Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk
Krypto und Regulierung: Ripple-Gründer will Abhilfe schaffen
SMI geht mit kräftigem Plus ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Richemont-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Richemont steigert Umsatz im Weihnachtsquartal
BB Biotech macht 2019 Gewinn und schlägt höhere Dividende vor - Aktie legt zu
Experte: Erste negative Anzeichen könnten Ende der Aktien-Rally bedeuten
Analysten gespalten: Das steckte wirklich hinter der Apple-Rally 2019

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht mit kräftigem Plus ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Freitag mit positiver Tendenz. Die Wall Street zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende wenig verändert. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag Gewinne verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;