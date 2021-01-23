IKEA Winnipeg re-opens with limited capacity

Health and safety remain the top priority for the retailer with enhanced measures throughout the shopping experience

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, IKEA Canada is pleased to safely welcome customers back to its Winnipeg store location. Working in line with new regulations from the province of Manitoba, the retailer will open with a limited capacity of 250 visitors. The IKEA Restaurant and Bistro will remain closed.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, IKEA has implemented enhanced, preventative health and safety measures across the shopping experience and operations to ensure co-workers and customers feel safe to work and shop. These include strict physical distancing guidelines, limited capacities in all stores, frequent cleaning and sanitization, preventative hygiene methods, mandatory masks for co-workers and customers and separation screens around customer service points.

"Our top priority continues to be the health and safety of our co-workers, customers and communities," said Jennifer Allen, Market Manager, IKEA Winnipeg. "As we re-open IKEA Winnipeg, our in-store capacity will be very limited. We encourage all customers who are able to do so, to continue shopping with us online at IKEA.ca through our Curbside Click & Collect service or contactless home delivery."

During these first weeks, IKEA asks customers to be mindful of limits to store capacity when they plan a visit to IKEA Winnipeg. This includes planning their specific purchase in advance, checking stock availability on IKEA.ca, considering a non-peak time or later date to shop if the need isn't immediate, and shopping in groups of two or less. If possible, customers should also consider shopping online at IKEA.ca with options for contactless Curbside Click & Collect pick-up or home delivery. Customers that do opt to shop in-store may encounter a wait to get in and are asked to respect physical distancing parameters while in line. A face mask - covering both the mouth and nose - is mandatory while customers are in store. IKEA also encourages customers to take advantage of its 365-day return policy and return products at a later time.

"We believe that health and safety is our shared responsibility and we thank our customers for doing their part," said Jennifer Allen, Market Manager, IKEA Winnipeg.

IKEA Winnipeg ceased cash and carry operations in mid-November to support the immediate public health concern in the province of Manitoba. All IKEA store locations in Ontario and Quebec remain temporarily closed to customers. For the latest updates and important information on opening hours and health and safety protocols, please see IKEA.ca/Stores.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 374 IKEA stores in 30 countries, including 14 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 22.9 million visitors to its stores and 178.4 million visitors to IKEA.ca and the IKEA app. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca .

