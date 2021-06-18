SMI 12’011 0.2%  SPI 15’396 0.2%  Dow 33’823 -0.6%  DAX 15’728 0.1%  Euro 1.0924 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’158 0.2%  Gold 1’773 -2.2%  Bitcoin 34’676 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9175 1.0%  Öl 73.1 -1.0% 
18.06.2021 00:44:00

Ikänik Farms Announces Completion of First Condition in D9C Acquisition

CORONA, Calif., June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Ikänik Farms, Inc. (CSE: IKNK.U) (FSE: DFMA) (the "Company" or "Ikänik Farms") is pleased to announce the first set of conditions in respect of the stock transfer agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 14, 2020 among the Company, Delta 9 Corporation Mexico S.A. de C.V ("D9C") and the shareholders of D9C (the "Transferring Shareholders") in which the Company is to purchase all issued and outstanding shares of D9C, based in Coyoacán, Mexico. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has issued 6,000,000 subordinate voting shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") to the Transferring Shareholders and the Transferring Shareholders have transferred all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of D9C (the "D9C Shares") to the Company. The Company intends to contract-produce for domestic and international pharmaceutical cannabis and hemp-derived CBD clients. 

Ikänik Farms Inc. logo (CNW Group/Ikanik Farms Inc.)

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company is to issue an additional 4,000,000 Shares to the Transferring Shareholders in the amounts and subject to the completion of the conditions set out below:

  • within 10 business days following the certain corporate documents, import registrations and certifications and receipt of seeds as deemed satisfactory by Ikänik, 2,000,000 Shares shall be delivered ratably to the Transferring Shareholders; and
  • within 10 business days following the delivery to Ikänik of a copy of validly issued seed and genetic registration certificates and a cultivation permit satisfactory by Ikänik, 2,000,000 Shares shall be delivered ratably to the Transferring Shareholders.

If the satisfaction of each of the conditions above does not occur by December 23, 2021, each of the Transferring Shareholders will transfer the Shares back to Ikänik and Ikänik shall transfer the D9C Shares back to the Transferring Shareholders.

About Ikänik Farms

Ikänik Farms is a California based, Multi-National Operator (MNO) who is building a dynamic portfolio of brands, inspired by its passion for health and wellness, action sports, and supported by its vertically integrated retail, distribution and cultivation in CA and its medical grade cultivation and laboratory in Colombia. The Company's leadership brings decades of expertise in R&D, cultivation, retail, branding, and corporate finance. Ikänik Farms' operation in Colombia, through its pharma division Pideka, holds both GMP-PHARMA and (GACP) Good Agricultural and Collection Practice certifications for its Casa Flores operating facility.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws (together, "forward-looking information). All information, other than statements of historical facts included in this news release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future is forward-looking information. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "believe", "should", and similar expressions, are forward-looking information, including, but not limited to: the completion of the remaining conditions pursuant to the Agreement and the integration of the Company's business operations into the Mexican marketplace.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: changes in laws, a change in management, the inability to obtain additional financing, increased competition, hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry and, regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in the forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Ikänik Farms Inc.

SOURCE Ikanik Farms Inc.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Heute ist BX Swiss TV zu Gast bei Daubenthaler & Cie. in Stuttgart. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst, erklärt, welche Rolle ein Indexberater übernimmt. Neben bekannten Aktienindizes, wie SMI, DAX und S&P500 gibt es auch spezialisierte Indizes. Eine Innovation am Indexmarkt sind die BeneFaktor Indizes von Daubenthaler und Cie. Was es damit auf sich hat und wie man mit diesen sogar gemeinnützige Organisationen unterstützen kann erläutert Alexander Berger im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

 

Alexander Berger: Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

17.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.30% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips
17.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - Interessante BRCs auf Pharmawerte
17.06.21 Gold – Dämpfer für die Bullen
17.06.21 SMI-Serie in Gefahr
17.06.21 Weekly-Hits: IT-Sicherheit – Systemrelevanter Wachstumssektor / Schweizer Pharma – Kampf gegen Corona & Co.
15.06.21 Alexander Berger: Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
11.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando, Zur Rose
10.06.21 Lyxor: Weshalb Unternehmensanleihen mit ESG-Filter eine attraktive Wahl sind
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CureVac-Aktie -41%: CureVac-Impfstoffkandidat nur vorläufige Wirksamkeit von 47 Prozent - Bayer setzt Support fort
Meyer Burger-Aktie +14%: Meyer Burger will mit frischem Kapital Umbau und Umsatz anschieben
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street gibt nach -- SMI schliesst nach neuem Rekordhoch im Plus -- DAX etwas schwächer -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich verlustreich
Gelingt dem Bitcoin ein Comeback oder ist der Bullenmarkt beendet?
Wie nachhaltig ist der Wasserstoff-Trend und welche Werte profitieren davon?
US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich in den Feierabend -- SMI schliesst über 12'000 Punkten -- DAX geht wenig bewegt aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Swissquote-Aktie zeitweise auf Rekordhoch: Swissquote erwartet Rekord-Halbjahresergebnis
US-Notenbank tastet Leitzins nicht an - signalisiert Zinswende zu früherem Zeitpunkt
Gerichtsurteil nach Bitcoin-Scam: Steve Wozniak erleidet Schlappe gegen YouTube
Tesla streicht Variante des Model S Plaid - so erklärt Elon Musk den Schritt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit