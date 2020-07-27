+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
27.07.2020 02:00:00

IJM Land's 'Now You Can' flexible ownership campaign makes investment in times of pandemic possible

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To instill customer confidence and provide them with an opportunity to own a home of their dreams with ease, IJM Land has introduced a flexible ownership campaign 'Now You Can' for prospective homebuyers during this backdrop of a challenging financing landscape arising from COVID-19.

Ongoing until 31st October 2020, 'Now You Can' aims to alleviate customers' financial burdens while also helping them own their dream homes and supporting their investments.

Recognizing that every customer is unique, IJM Land takes the campaign a step further to develop customized plans and solutions to suit individual needs and requirements. Financial coverage is also provided in the event of a loss of employment or salary reduction - this is their sincere bid to help more people own their piece of the Malaysian dream in this unprecedented period.

'Now You Can' provides assurance to homebuyers and educate them about the prospects of investing in a home during these challenging times, including low interest rates, an ideal savings plan and high rewards.

Participating townships include Pantai Sentral Park in Kuala Lumpur, Bandar Rimbayu, Shah Alam 2 – Alam Suria Enclave and Seremban 2. Other projects include properties across the country such as Riana Dutamas in Kuala Lumpur, Permatang Sanctuary in Bukit Mertajam, Trehaus and The Light Waterfront in Penang, Bandar Utama in Sandakan, Kuching Riverine Resort in Kuching as well as Nasa City, Austin Duta and Sebana Cove in Johor Bahru.

Homebuyers should take advantage of the Home Ownership Campaign (HOC) 2020 which takes effect from now until 31 May 2021 as they will get to enjoy the limited period benefits and savings offered by the campaign. In conjunction with HOC 2020, homebuyers are entitled to attractive deals on a variety of IJM Land properties, including special rebates, home furnishing package, zero interest payment plans, move-in deals, free loan legal fees, plus HOC benefits of stamp duty exemption on MOT up to RM1mil and stamp duty on loan up to RM2.5mil, which reduce the homeownership cost.

While many aspiring homebuyers are worried about the current economic climate, IJM Land provides reassurance that buying a property is still a viable and reliable form of investment.

Visit the IJM Land official website for details: www.ijmland.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200724/2866862-1

SOURCE IJM Land

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 326.75
1.90 %
Lonza Grp 571.00
1.17 %
Nestle 110.64
0.14 %
Swiss Re 74.44
0.13 %
Sika 207.90
0.00 %
The Swatch Grp 191.50
-0.52 %
Givaudan 3’772.00
-0.74 %
CS Group 9.71
-1.16 %
UBS Group 11.11
-1.81 %
CieFinRichemont 58.08
-2.22 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

28.07.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
28.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Roche Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG, Nestle SA, Geberit AG
28.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Goldminers mit 55% Barriere und 15% p.a.
28.07.20
SMI startet freundlich in die neue Woche
27.07.20
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.07.20
Schroders: Warum zur Bekämpfung von Covid-19 und der Klimakrise ein einheitliches Vorgehen notwendig ist
28.07.20
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft Juli
23.07.20
Schroders: How to build a stronger investor culture across Europe
mehr
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Erfolgschance trotz "Story-Aktie": Warum JPMorgan die Nikola-Aktie zum Kauf empfiehlt
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger springt hoch
Roter Handelsausklang: Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend fester
Tesla schafft alle Voraussetzungen für S&P 500-Aufnahme - Tesla-Bullen haben nie daran gezweifelt
Pfizer und BioNTech starten Corona-Impfstudie mit bis zu 30 000 Menschen
Ausblick: ams stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Fondsmanager: Darum fällt Buffett hinter anderen Hedgefonds-Managern zurück
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO im Minus
Moderna-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Impfstoffkandidat wird an 30 000 Menschen getestet - USA verdoppeln Gelder
Lonza baut Biokonjugationsanlage für Kodiak Sciences - Aktie steigt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Roter Handelsausklang: Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend fester
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex bewegten sich am Dienstag seitwärts. Die Anleger an den US-Börsen blieben am Dienstag vorsichtig. Ferner notierten die Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich auf grünem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB