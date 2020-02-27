Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
IIROC Trading Resumption - VONE
VANCOUVER, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Vanadium One Iron Corp.
TSX-Venture Symbol: VONE (all issues)
Resumption (ET): 11:45 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
