SMI 10’622 -2.1%  SPI 13’240 -1.9%  Dow 30’269 -1.1%  DAX 13’504 -1.2%  Euro 1.0791 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’504 -1.5%  Gold 1’859 0.9%  Bitcoin 32’995 11.5%  Dollar 0.8880 -0.1%  Öl 56.1 1.2% 

BX Swiss TV: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? -w-
29.01.2021 15:47:00

IIROC Trading Resumption - SIC

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Sokoman Minerals Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: SIC

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 10:15 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 253.30
1.00 %
Lonza Grp 570.00
0.00 %
SGS 2’729.00
-0.18 %
Swisscom 486.90
-0.69 %
LafargeHolcim 48.20
-0.82 %
Nestle 100.26
-2.41 %
Zurich Insur Gr 357.30
-2.91 %
Roche Hldg G 307.25
-3.09 %
UBS Group 12.82
-3.46 %
Givaudan 3’597.00
-3.51 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:17
Vontobel: derimail - Chinesische Autobauer im Kooperations-Fieber
08:25
SMI-Anleger im Wechselbad der Gefühle
06:58
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Trendkanal bestätigt / EUR/USD – Hält 50er-EMA?
28.01.21
Invesco: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? | BX Swiss TV
28.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Sulzer AG
22.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
mehr

Inside Fonds

11:57
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
mehr
Invesco: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wall Street geht höher aus dem Handel -- SMI gibt bis zum Sitzungsende nach -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Verfrühter Blasenalarm? Goldman Sachs gibt Entwarnung - mit Einschränkungen
Wall Street verbucht Verluste -- SMI rutscht ab -- DAX tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Givaudan-Aktie in Rot: Givaudan bleibt trotz Corona auf Kurs
Bitcoin schiesst mit Musk-Erwähnung nach oben
American Airlines mit weiterem hohen Quartalsverlust - American Airlines-Aktie springt an
Tesla steigert Gewinn und Umsatz deutlich - Aktie fällt dennoch
Apple-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Quartalszahlen übertreffen Prognosen
Emmi wächst organisch schneller als erwartet und bestätigt Gewinnprognose - Emmi-Aktie dennoch schwächer
Bucher-Aktie in Rot: Bucher leidet 2020 unter der Corona-Pandemie

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street verbucht Verluste -- SMI rutscht ab -- DAX tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Die Wall Street bewegt sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex verbuchen im Freitagshandel Abschläge. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit