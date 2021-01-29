Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
29.01.2021 15:47:00
IIROC Trading Resumption - SIC
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Sokoman Minerals Corp.
TSX-Venture Symbol: SIC
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 10:15 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
