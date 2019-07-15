15.07.2019 19:40:00

IIROC Trading Resumption - RDS

VANCOUVER, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: RDS (All Issues)

Resumption (ET): 2:00 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

