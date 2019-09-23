+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
23.09.2019 16:31:00

IIROC Trading Resumption - PEO

VANCOUVER, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: People Corporation

TSX-Venture Symbol: PEO

Resumption (ET): 11:00

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

