23.09.2019 16:31:00
IIROC Trading Resumption - PEO
VANCOUVER, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: People Corporation
TSX-Venture Symbol: PEO
Resumption (ET): 11:00
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
