+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
21.07.2020 19:20:00

IIROC Trading Resumption - OTSO

VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Otso Gold Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: OTSO

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 1:45 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 47.51
4.05 %
UBS Group 11.56
2.62 %
Swiss Re 77.26
1.39 %
CS Group 10.17
1.14 %
Swiss Life Hldg 361.40
1.09 %
Roche Hldg G 341.05
-0.51 %
Alcon 56.68
-0.56 %
Givaudan 3’748.00
-0.90 %
SGS 2’415.00
-1.51 %
Novartis 81.12
-1.92 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:39
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:00
Options Review: H1 2020
11:36
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Swatch Group AG, Adecco Group AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
09:24
Vontobel: 10% Coupon auf 20% verdoppeln?
08:58
SMI vor neuem Verlaufshoch
20.07.20
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:37
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
17.07.20
Schroders: Video: Is Big Tech under threat?
17.07.20
Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund - Are markets paying enough attention?
mehr
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ähnlichkeiten zu 1929: Kommt ein Mega-Crash auf uns zu?
Novartis-Aktie im Minus: Corona-Rücksetzer im zweiten Quartal
UBS verdient im zweiten Quartal wegen Wertberichtigungen weniger als im Vorjahr - Aktie trotzdem stärker
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO schiesst hoch
Wirecard-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Pleite kann teuer für den Staat werden
ARYZTA setzt GV auf 16. September an und prüft Übernahmeangebote - Aktie springt zweistellig hoch
SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Verbot von Kryptowährungen geplant: Indien legt Gesetzesentwurf vor
ams-Aktie legt zu: Anscheinend Umsatz von über 10 Milliarden Euro angepeilt
Trotz Aktien-Anstieg: Tesla-Leerverkäufe auf Rekordhoch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Dienstag Abschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex legte am Dienstag zu. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen Gewinne aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB