13.02.2020 20:40:00
IIROC Trading Resumption - NUAG
VANCOUVER, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: New Pacific Metals Corp.
TSX-Venture Symbol: NUAG (All Issues)
Resumption (ET): 14:29:10
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
