Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
01.11.2019 14:11:00
IIROC Trading Resumption - NAN
VANCOUVER, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: North American Nickel Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: NAN (All Issues)
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}