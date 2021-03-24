SMI 11’067 -0.3%  SPI 13’980 -0.3%  Dow 32’564 0.4%  DAX 14’610 -0.4%  Euro 1.1058 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’833 0.1%  Gold 1’733 0.3%  Bitcoin 51’972 2.0%  Dollar 0.9353 0.1%  Öl 64.2 6.3% 
IIROC Trading Resumption - IVI

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Ivrnet Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: IVI

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 3:15 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

