20.11.2019 15:11:00
20.11.2019 15:11:00

IIROC Trading Resumption - GTWO

VANCOUVER, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: G2 Goldfields Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: GTWO (all issues)

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Wall Street schwächer erwartet -- SMI nahe Nulllinie -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Unsicherheit im Handelskonflikt: Die Wall Street wird am Mittwoch leichter erwartet. Der heimische Aktienmarkt macht im Tagesverlauf seine Verluste wett. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt steht weiterhin tiefer. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben zur Wochenmitte ab.

