25.11.2020 22:18:00

IIROC Trading Resumption - GTR

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Gatling Exploration Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: GTR

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM 11/26/2020

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

