05.07.2019 16:36:00

IIROC Trading Resumption - GPY

VANCOUVER, July 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Golden Predator Mining Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: GPY (All Issues)

Resumption (ET): 11:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

