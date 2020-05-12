12.05.2020 20:33:00

IIROC Trading Resumption - FD

VANCOUVER, May 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Facedrive Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: FD (All Issues)

Resumption (ET): 15:00 

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 185.45
1.45 %
Lonza Grp 455.00
1.38 %
Givaudan 3’366.00
1.20 %
Geberit 439.10
1.18 %
Roche Hldg G 348.60
1.12 %
UBS Group 9.45
-0.38 %
Zurich Insur Gr 289.60
-0.41 %
Swiss Re 65.48
-0.73 %
CS Group 7.89
-0.78 %
LafargeHolcim 38.64
-1.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:57
Vontobel: derimail - 100% Kapitalschutz «einlocken»
07:16
Impfstoff rückt näher
11.05.20
Hedging opportunities using Black Sea Wheat futures
11.05.20
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV
11.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11.05.20
Schwache US-Jobdaten können SMI nicht stoppen
07.05.20
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:00
Schroders: Wie hat das Coronavirus die Energiewende beeinflusst?
08:00
Schroders: Covid-19 und europäische Aktien: Fragen an unsere Fondsmanager
11.05.20
Schroders: Wie schneiden nachhaltige Unternehmen während der Covid-19-Krise ab?
mehr
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-Kurs stürzt ab
Experte: "Das grösste Problem der Welt ist der Dollar"
Ehemaliger Goldman-Analyst: Das Jahr 2020 wird für Aktien noch schlimmer als bisher
UBS-Analysten sehen Goldpreis bald bei 1'800 Dollar - auch andere Experten bullish
So reagiert der Bitcoin-Kurs auf das erfolgte Halving-Event
Dow beendet den Handel leichter-- SMI schüttelt bis Handelsende Verluste ab -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Dufry-Aktien nach Trading Update mit Abgaben
Warnsignal für Anleger: Warren Buffett hortet weiter Cash
Wall Street leichter -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX rutscht zum Handelsende unter die Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Relief Therapeutics reicht in den USA Antrag für Studie mit COVID-Mittel ein - Aktie legt zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street uneins -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX rutscht zum Handelsende unter die Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
An der Wall Street herrscht Unsicherheit. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Dienstag freundlich. In Deutschland schmolzen zwischenzeitliche Gewinne dahin. In Asien ging die Tendenz am Dienstag abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB