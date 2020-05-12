Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
12.05.2020 20:33:00
IIROC Trading Resumption - FD
VANCOUVER, May 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Facedrive Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: FD (All Issues)
Resumption (ET): 15:00
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
