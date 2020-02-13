Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
13.02.2020 22:10:00
IIROC Trading Resumption - FCA.UN
VANCOUVER, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Firm Capital American Realty Partners Tr
TSX-Venture Symbol: FCA.UN (all issues)
Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM2/14/2020
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street unentschlossen -- SMI schliesst nahe Nulllinie -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt schwächelte am Donnerstag etwas. Der DAX konnte seine Verluste im Verlauf eingrenzen. Die Wall Street weist teils rote teils grüne Vorzeichen aus. Die Börsen in Fernost wurden von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}