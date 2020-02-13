13.02.2020 22:10:00

IIROC Trading Resumption - FCA.UN

VANCOUVER, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Firm Capital American Realty Partners Tr

TSX-Venture Symbol: FCA.UN (all issues)

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM2/14/2020

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

