07.02.2020 17:57:00

IIROC Trading Resumption - BUS

VANCOUVER, Feb. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Grande West Transportation Group Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: BUS (All Issues)

Resumption (ET): 12:15 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

The heimischen sowie die deutsche Börse gaben am Freitag nach. An der Wall Street ziehen sich Anleger zurück. An Asiens Börsen kam es vor dem Wochenende zu Gewinnmitnahmen.

