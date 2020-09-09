|
09.09.2020 23:21:00
IIROC Trading Resumption - BES
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Braille Energy Systems Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: BES
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 8:00 AMSept. 10, 2020
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
