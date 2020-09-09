+++ Jetzt Konto eröffnen1 Extra Willkommens-Bonus von Fr 70 bei einer ersten Einzahlung von Fr 200 (Code "Special200") +++ -w-
IIROC Trading Resumption - BES

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Braille Energy Systems Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: BES

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AMSept. 10, 2020

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

