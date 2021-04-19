|
19.04.2021 22:17:00
IIROC Trading Resumption - BEN.H
VANCOUVER, BC, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Butte Energy Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: BEN.H
All Issues: No
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 4/20/2021
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
Inside
Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst nach neuem Rekordhoch im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Montag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex wies nach anfänglicher Rekordlaune negative Vorzeichen aus. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich zum Wochenbeginn rot. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Montag Aufschläge verbuchen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}