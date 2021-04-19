 IIROC Trading Resumption - BEN.H | 19.04.21 | finanzen.ch
19.04.2021 22:17:00

IIROC Trading Resumption - BEN.H

VANCOUVER, BC, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Butte Energy Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: BEN.H

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM  4/20/2021

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

﻿

