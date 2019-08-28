Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
28.08.2019 16:56:00
IIROC Trading Resumption - BEE
VANCOUVER, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Bee Vectoring Technologies International
TSX-Venture Symbol: BEE (all issues)
Resumption (ET): 11:15 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
