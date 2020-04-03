|
03.04.2020 20:18:00
IIROC Trading Halt - ZEE
VANCOUVER, April 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Zenith Energy Ltd.
TSX-Venture Symbol: ZEE (All Issues)
Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 13:50
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
