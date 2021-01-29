SMI 10’681 -1.6%  SPI 13’294 -1.5%  Dow 30’603 1.0%  DAX 13’487 -1.3%  Euro 1.0798 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’501 -1.6%  Gold 1’866 1.3%  Bitcoin 33’276 12.5%  Dollar 0.8899 0.1%  Öl 56.2 1.3% 

29.01.2021 14:22:00

IIROC Trading Halt - YVI

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Yorkton Ventures Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: YVI

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 8:17 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

