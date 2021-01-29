Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
29.01.2021 14:22:00
IIROC Trading Halt - YVI
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Yorkton Ventures Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: YVI
All Issues: Yes
Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 8:17 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
